Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,526,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,900 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 5.93% of Borr Drilling worth $56,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $70,196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the third quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the third quarter worth $131,000.

BORR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Borr Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:BORR opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. Borr Drilling Limited has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

Borr Drilling Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

