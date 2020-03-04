Fmr LLC Has $58 Million Stock Holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398,012 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $58,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 2.74. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

