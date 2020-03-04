Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,545,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,775 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Front Yard Residential worth $56,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RESI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 106,951 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 5.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 56,040 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 38.3% in the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 182,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 50,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:RESI opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.89. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $13.28.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.78 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 26.74%.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

