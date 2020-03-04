Fmr LLC Buys 10,112 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $58,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 47.19%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber acquired 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,969.50. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

