Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141,639 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 107,981 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $56,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,646,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,905,000 after buying an additional 73,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after buying an additional 39,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 67,612 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 76,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,857.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $40,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,907 shares of company stock worth $395,305. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

HTLF stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

