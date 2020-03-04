Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,803,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204,816 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.78% of Alkermes worth $57,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Alkermes by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Alkermes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alkermes by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 139,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $1,341,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALKS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 265.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes Plc has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski acquired 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,314.20. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

