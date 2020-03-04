Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,721,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368,711 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.64% of Welbilt worth $58,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 722.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 403,267 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.53. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Welbilt had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

