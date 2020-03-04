Fmr LLC Sells 943,714 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943,714 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.26% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $58,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of MKC opened at $149.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

