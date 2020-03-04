Fmr LLC Has $58.88 Million Position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,081,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,971 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $58,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Interwest Venture Management Co. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 8,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 1,013,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,198,000 after buying an additional 1,002,013 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 560,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after buying an additional 233,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,631,000 after purchasing an additional 107,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 416,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 68,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. Glaukos Corp has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GKOS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

