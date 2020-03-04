Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 220.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167,678 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.18% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $59,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at $495,062,995.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,105,800 shares of company stock worth $43,901,350. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

ET opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

