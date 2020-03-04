Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,561,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,133 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Tenet Healthcare worth $59,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,706,000 after acquiring an additional 988,993 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 63,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

NYSE:THC opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.