Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 15.00% of TransMedics Group worth $60,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 551,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 243,034 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 429,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 233,358 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 264,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 50,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 85,937 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of TMDX opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TransMedics Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,541.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

