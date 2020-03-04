Fmr LLC Has $60.54 Million Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 400,512 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $60,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,351 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEC opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

