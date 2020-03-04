Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Realty Income worth $60,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

