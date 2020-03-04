Fmr LLC Sells 1,232,891 Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,409,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232,891 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.53% of SVMK worth $60,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in SVMK by 35.3% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 381,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 99,585 shares during the period. Riverstone Group LLC bought a new position in SVMK during the third quarter valued at about $9,727,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SVMK during the third quarter valued at about $1,383,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SVMK by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SVMK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $98,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin C. Spero sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $804,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,527 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 1.26. SVMK Inc has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.83 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. Analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

