Fmr LLC Has $60.96 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fmr LLC grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,343 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $60,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after buying an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $120.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.79 and its 200 day moving average is $152.30. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.00 and a 1 year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of VMware from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

