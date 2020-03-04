Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Position Reduced by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,821,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.25% of Wolverine World Wide worth $61,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 147.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WWW opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

