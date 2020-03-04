Fmr LLC Buys 660,862 Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,876,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,862 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 16.54% of OptiNose worth $63,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in OptiNose by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose Inc has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

OptiNose Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.