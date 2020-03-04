Fmr LLC Acquires 170,205 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,205 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.16% of Blackline worth $61,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Blackline by 283.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 416,326 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,856,000 after buying an additional 380,175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 799.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 220,621 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 87,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 221.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 76,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackline news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $550,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,570 shares of company stock worth $6,380,734 over the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BL opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

