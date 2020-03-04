Fmr LLC Sells 76,130 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,025,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,130 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $61,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,721,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 430,304 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after acquiring an additional 219,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,474,000 after acquiring an additional 157,551 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 105,004 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.