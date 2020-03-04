Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $289.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.88. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,307.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.