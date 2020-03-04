Fmr LLC Purchases 500,470 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,470 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.07% of Change Healthcare worth $62,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after buying an additional 3,268,133 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 90.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,582,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after buying an additional 2,175,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 234.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after buying an additional 1,668,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $5,221,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 13.3% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after buying an additional 201,562 shares during the period.

CHNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $17.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

