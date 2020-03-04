Fmr LLC Has $63.50 Million Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 722,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $63,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,941.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

TARO opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $147.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

