Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,828,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 5.44% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $64,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE WDR opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $933.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

