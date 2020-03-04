Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 61,190 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 61,190 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.80.

Shares of AAPL opened at $289.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,307.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.88. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

