Fmr LLC Raises Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2020

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 117.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422,716 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $63,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,528,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $9,693,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AQN opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Howard Weil lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

