Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.2% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.80.

AAPL opened at $289.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.87 and its 200-day moving average is $263.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,307.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

