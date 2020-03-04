Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Apple worth $4,122,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $289.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.88. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,307.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

