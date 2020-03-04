Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.80.

AAPL opened at $289.17 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,307.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

