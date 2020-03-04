Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,906,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 173,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.