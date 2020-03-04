Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 779.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,625 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.07 per share, with a total value of $118,738.75. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 323,894 shares in the company, valued at $23,666,934.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.10 per share, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 322,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,880,132.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,495 shares of company stock worth $331,446. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IIPR opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 59.07 and a quick ratio of 295.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.41. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 52.56%. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

