Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 26.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,155 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,791,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Adient by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Adient PLC has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.69.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADNT. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

