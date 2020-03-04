Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,934 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wipro by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,750,000 after buying an additional 1,948,255 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wipro by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,994,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,456 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,811,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.82.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

