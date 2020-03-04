Comerica Bank Acquires 362 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 155.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

