Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,110 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 257,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,489,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.