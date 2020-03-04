Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in FOX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in FOX by 466.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in FOX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

