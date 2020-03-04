Comerica Bank Sells 1,095 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

