Comerica Bank Sells 3,017 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,616 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,987,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,012,000 after buying an additional 101,259 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 214,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 97,759 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7,587.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 234,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.