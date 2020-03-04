Comerica Bank Has $1.10 Million Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $72.51 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

