Comerica Bank Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,249 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 1,345,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 1,015,465 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,971,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after buying an additional 748,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 741,956 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 5,240.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 593,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -379,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

