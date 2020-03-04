Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $1,697,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $234,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,295 shares of company stock valued at $19,715,966 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.81 and a beta of 0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $51.37 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

