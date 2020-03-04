Comerica Bank Buys 310 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 272,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $988.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

SMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director John P. Gethin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,716.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

