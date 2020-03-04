Comerica Bank Sells 621 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.37.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 34.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RL stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.05.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

