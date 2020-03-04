Comerica Bank Buys 15,608 Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Meritor worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,797,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Meritor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

MTOR opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. Meritor Inc has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

