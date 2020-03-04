Comerica Bank Has $1.16 Million Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,554 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.59.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

