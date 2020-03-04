Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Neenah worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Neenah by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Neenah by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Neenah by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 28,407 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Neenah by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Neenah by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NP opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.95. The stock has a market cap of $973.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.33. Neenah Inc has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $538,718.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

