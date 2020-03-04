Comerica Bank Purchases 71,522 Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,522 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Uniti Group worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,379,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,772,000 after buying an additional 493,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,541,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after buying an additional 385,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,545,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 703,638 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 649,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. Uniti Group Inc has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. ValuEngine cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen upgraded Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

