Comerica Bank Has $1.17 Million Position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

