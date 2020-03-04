Comerica Bank Has $1.17 Million Stake in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRA. Loop Capital lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.95. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.74 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.25%. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

