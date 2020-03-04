Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CENTA opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CENTA. ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

